FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 385,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

