FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 667.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,714 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 302,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

