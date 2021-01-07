FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wipro by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $5,478,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

