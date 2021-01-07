FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SON opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

