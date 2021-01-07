FY2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million.

TCF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

