FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

