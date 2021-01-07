FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year.

EVLO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

EVLO stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

