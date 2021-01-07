G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) vs. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Financial Analysis

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.96 million N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$122.45 million ($3.27) -5.38

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -244.83% -199.83% G1 Therapeutics N/A -49.35% -41.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 G1 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.61%. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.43, indicating a potential upside of 209.61%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative to evaluate trilaciclib for neoadjuvant treatment of locally advanced breast cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

