GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 5.7% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.36. 6,016,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,003,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

