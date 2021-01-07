GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Up 12.1%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s share price traded up 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $22.33. 5,720,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,943,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

