Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00112686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00214551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00492210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241342 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

