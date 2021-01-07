GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco."

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 1,074,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GasLog by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

