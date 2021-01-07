Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Shares Up 4.6%

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Approximately 247,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 441,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39. The firm has a market cap of £26.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.85.

About Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

