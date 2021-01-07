Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.48.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 121,980 shares of company stock valued at $891,575 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

GNK opened at $8.08 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

