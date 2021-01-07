General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,812.35 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $10,812.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $72,185.40.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Neil Gagnon sold 6,118 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $615,654.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 10 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $1,008.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 18 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,810.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Neil Gagnon sold 709 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $71,169.42.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73.

General Finance stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

