GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GNMK opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,029 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.