Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

GNCA stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.