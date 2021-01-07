Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 155,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 134,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

