George Demetri Sells 758 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

