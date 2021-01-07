George Frederick Fink Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,137,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,529,589.34.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of BNE opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$90.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6588327 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BNE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.07.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

