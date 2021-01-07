GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $28.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. 570,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

