GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.59

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 8630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

