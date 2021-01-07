Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of GIL opened at $28.64 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

