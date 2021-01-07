Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a PE ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

