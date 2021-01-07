Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 153,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

