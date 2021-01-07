GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.73

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 159966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$714.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

