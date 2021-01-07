GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GoGold Resources from $2.30 to $2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

