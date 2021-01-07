Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0031.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

