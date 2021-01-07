Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $22,100.65 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,715.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
