Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $22,100.65 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,715.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

