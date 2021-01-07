Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

FOOD stock opened at C$13.63 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market Corp. has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$914.26 million and a PE ratio of -194.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

