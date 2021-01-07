Gordon Haskett Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $125.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,291,000 after buying an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.