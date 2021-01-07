Gordon Haskett Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $71.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

