GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE GPX opened at $12.54 on Thursday. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 454.5% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

