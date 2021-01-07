Granite Construction Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,895% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

