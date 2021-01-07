Granite Construction Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,895% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.
Shares of GVA stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
