Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVTC opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

