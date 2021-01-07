Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 902,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

