Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.09 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3,140.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 873,293 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

