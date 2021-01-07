Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after buying an additional 4,795,581 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $13,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRH opened at $8.63 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

