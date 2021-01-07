Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,799 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,571,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 152,264 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,631,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

