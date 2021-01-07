Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 29,962 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,712,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

