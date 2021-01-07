Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. BidaskClub lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

ELY stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

