Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

GHL traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 99,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,905. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

