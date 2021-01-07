Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

