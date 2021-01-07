Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading 6.5% Higher

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.11. 1,361,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,233,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter worth $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Guess’ by 79.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 279.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 381.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

