H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,427,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 32,263.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,881 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,955,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.