Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.21

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLFDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $717.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

