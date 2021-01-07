Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Trading 9.8% Higher

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s stock price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 864,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 618,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

