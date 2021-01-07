Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

HNGR stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.53. Hanger has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanger will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hanger by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hanger by 48.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hanger by 54.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

