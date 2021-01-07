Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $183,800.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HARP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 169,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,423. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $467.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

