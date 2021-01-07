Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $514.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.90 million. Harsco reported sales of $399.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 517,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.